Northampton man received serious head injuries in crash

A man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in a village.

The collision happened at around 10.30am on Tuesday, December 27, in Chacombe.

The black Vauxhall Corsa was driving along the B4525 Banbury Lane towards Banbury when, just before the junction with Thorpe Road, for an unknown reason the car left the road and hit a tree.

The car was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Northampton. The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious head injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.