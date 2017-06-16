Northampton man pleads not guilty to three counts of rape over St Giles churchyard sex attack

A 53-year-old man has appeared in Northampton Crown Court charged with rape following an incident outside a Northampton church in May.

Eric Herminie, of Newnham Road, off Eastern Avenue North, St David's, Northampton, today (May 16) pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault by penetration in relation to incidents on May 8.

Herminie appeared in Northampton Crown Court today (May 16).

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court for his trial on September 25.

Detectives launched an investigation following reports of an alleged sexual assault in the St Giles churchyard, in St Giles Terrace, Northampton, shortly before 9.30pm on May 8 (Monday).

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.