Northampton man jailed for kidnap is wanted on recall to prison

A Northampton man jailed for kidnap in 2015 is wanted on recall to prison after he failed to comply with the terms of his parole.

Christopher Wooldridge, pictured, aged 25, is known to have previously lived in Northampton and Derbyshire and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on August 28, 2015, for a charge of kidnap.

He was released on licence but has since failed to abide by the conditions of his release, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said, and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.