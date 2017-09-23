Northampton man facing sex assault charges accused of threatening victim, court told

An alleged victim of a Northampton man accused of indecent assault and violent rape says she feared for her safety.

Winston Reid is currently facing trial for a series of sexual assaults, rape, physical beatings and blackmail against two women.

The 55-year-old was arrested in 2015 following an appeal on BBC One’s Crimewatch after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against him. At the time the show claimed he was working as a fitness instructor.

He later pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault, eight counts of causing actual bodily harm and one count of blackmail, most of which was allegedly carried out while he lived in Northampton area.

During the third day of his trial, Northampton Crown Court heard how Reid allegedly blackmailed one of his victims into sex with threats of sharing indecent pictures of her, until she was in "a catch 22" of control in fear for her safety.

She said: "He made me say into a camera that I was consenting. I felt dirty.

"He made it quite clear that he would cause harm if I was to anger him, and that he would get his revenge."

When the victim threatened to call the police, Reid reportedly strangled her and choked her in a headlock.

She said: "I pleaded with him to stop."

Reid is yet to outline his defence, but prosecutor Mr Dee said the 55-year-old will claim the acts were "consensual".

The trial continues.