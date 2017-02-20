Northampton man dies following fatal collision at town retail park

A 57-year-old Northampton man has died following a fatal collision at St James Retail Park.

The collision happened at about 6.20pm on Friday (February 17), close to Starbucks at the retail park.

A white Citroen van was in collision with the victim, who was crossing the road.

The injured pedestrian, who was from Northampton, was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital, but died in the early hours of Saturday.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.