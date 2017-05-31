Northampton man diagnosed with rare form of leukaemia needs life-saving stem cell match

A 29-year-old man is urging stem cell donors to come forward for a registration drive in Northampton in a bid to find a match after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

On April 11, 2017, Marcus O'Connell, 29, was diagnosed with AML, which is a fast growth of abnormal white blood cells in the bone marrow said to impede the usual growth of blood cells.

Bone marrow biopsy results showed that chemotherapy treatment alone would not cure him of cancer and that a stem cell transplant is his only chance of survival.

Friends and family are now urging people aged between 16 and 30 to donate a spit sample at a nearby drive, in hope to secure a life-saving donation.

Marcus’ family are currently being tested to see if they are a successful match, but in the meantime, he is getting the word out on social media and encouraging more people to sign up to the Anthony Nolan register.

The 29-year-old, who once studied at the Northamptonshire Grammar School, is urging potential donors to visit the Old Northamptonians Rugby Football Club on Wednesday, June 7 between 4pm and 9pm to provide a sample.

A spokesperson for Anthony Nolan said: "Marcus’ match could be anyone.

"But we know that young men are disproportionately chosen to donate, so signing them up is absolutely vital."

For more information use the hashtag #GiveMarcusYourMucus