Northampton man denies serious assault that put pubgoer in intensive care with brain damage, court hears

Have your say

A man has pleaded not guilty to putting a man in hospital in an alleged one-punch assault outside a Northampton late bar.

Jake Robinson, 22, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 14) charged with inflicting GBH at an incident outside the Bantam Cock pub, in Abington Square on June 25.

A 30-year-old man remains in intensive care with brain damage after receiving a "very grave" injury.

Robinson was released on bail and remains under a curfew order. He also cannot enter Northampton or attend any licensed premises.

He will appear in court in November.