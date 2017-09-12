Northampton man charged with terrorism offences linked to neo-Nazi group

A 24-year-old man from Northampton has been charged with terrorism offences in connection to a banned allegedly neo-Nazi activist group.

Mark Barrett, 24, from Northampton, is due to appear today (September 12) in Westminster Magistrate's Court charged with being a member of the banned organisation National Action.

Barrett will appear in court alongside two other men from Birmingham and Powys.

Another 24-year-old man from Northampton was released without charge on September 9, as well as another man from Ipswich.

The three suspects were arrested on September 5 on suspicion of terrorism offences, with Barrett being detained at a British Army barracks in Cyprus.

The original arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led; there was no threat to the public’s safety, police say.