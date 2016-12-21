Northampton man born in 1915 celebrates 101st birthday with 92-year-old nephew

A former Northampton boot and shoe maker celebrated his 101st birthday in the company of three generations of family and his 92-year-old nephew.
The family of a “true cobbler” rallied together last week to raise a toast to their much-loved relative who was born in 1915.
Walter Pearson was born at Northampton General Hospital on December, 16 and lived in Semilong as a youngster before settling down in Parklands where he lived for 40 years.
Granddaughter, Tina Holliman told the Chronicle & Echo that her granddad is a family man.
She said: “He was based with the RAF in the Shetland Isles during the war before working in the shoe and boot industry in Northampton.
“He’s very alert for his age and a proud family man, he enjoyed his birthday very much.”
Mr Pearson is a father to two, grandfather to three and has recently welcomed two great-grandchildren.