Search

Northampton man born in 1915 celebrates 101st birthday with 92-year-old nephew

From the left, Walter's daughter, Anita Marston holding great-grandson, Mason. Above, granddaughter, Tina and right, Walter.

From the left, Walter's daughter, Anita Marston holding great-grandson, Mason. Above, granddaughter, Tina and right, Walter.

0
Have your say

A former Northampton boot and shoe maker celebrated his 101st birthday in the company of three generations of family and his 92-year-old nephew.

The family of a “true cobbler” rallied together last week to raise a toast to their much-loved relative who was born in 1915.

Walter Pearson was born at Northampton General Hospital on December, 16 and lived in Semilong as a youngster before settling down in Parklands where he lived for 40 years.

Granddaughter, Tina Holliman told the Chronicle & Echo that her granddad is a family man.

She said: “He was based with the RAF in the Shetland Isles during the war before working in the shoe and boot industry in Northampton.

“He’s very alert for his age and a proud family man, he enjoyed his birthday very much.”

Mr Pearson is a father to two, grandfather to three and has recently welcomed two great-grandchildren.



Walter with 92-year-old nephew, Norman Smith.

Walter with 92-year-old nephew, Norman Smith.