Northampton man arrested on suspicion of 64-year-old woman's murder

A 22-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police have revealed.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the man, who has not been named, was arrested on April 30 in connection with the death of 64-year-old Hang Yin Leung, from Milton Keynes.

She was taken to hospital following a burglary at her home in Orne Gardens, Milton Keynes, at around 6pm on January 31. She died in hospital on February 11.

He has since been released on police bail.

An 18-year-old man from Redhill, Surrey, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on March 7, has been bailed until June 1.

A 20-year-old man from Redhill, Surrey, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on March 7, was released with no further action on 30 March.

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 and quote reference '43170030690'.