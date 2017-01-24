Northampton man accused of trying to rob two local shops in the space of 20 minutes appears at court

A man has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery after two Northampton shops were held up in the space of 20 minutes at the weekend.

Michael Baker appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with raiding the Co-op in Field Mill Road, Bellinge at around 9am on Saturday morning (January 21).

Baker, 36, of Far Meadow Court, is then alleged to have attempted to hold up the Little Billing convenience store in Valley Road at around 9.15am.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said he was arrested in Northampton later that day.

Baker entered no plea in front of magistrates and the matter was sent to Northampton Crown Court for a hearing on February 20.

He was remanded in custody until then.