Northampton man, 36, left with serious injuries after head-on colllision

A motorist has been left with serious injuries after being in a collision with a white van just outside of Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the crash near Little Brington yesterday morning (Thursday, December 22).

At about 9am, a black Ford Focus, driven by a 36-year-old man from Northampton, was travelling along the Nobottle Road in the direction of Whilton, when it was in collision with a white Ford Transit Courier van travelling towards Northampton.

The driver of the Focus was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The driver of the transit, a 43-year-old man from Northampton, was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, are asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.