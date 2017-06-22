Northampton Male Voice Choir land sponsorship deal

A Northampton choir is celebrating after landing a sponsorship deal with a family firm and serenaded the pair in song as a thank you.

Northampton Male Voice Choir, who practise at Kinsgley Park Methodist Church received a cheque from their new sponsors, Hollowells Funeral Directors.

Owners Paul and Annette Hollowell visited the Choir to officially mark the financial boost to the singers and to see them in action.

To mark the special evening, the choir were joined by a special guest – the accomplished British tenor Thomas Spencer, described as the “solo version of Il Divo”.

Thomas joined the choir in rehearsals and set them some exercises to warm up before they launched into their repertoire.

Paul and Annette said: “Hollowells is immensely proud of this new venture and look forward to the continued success of our boys at NMVC.”

Thomas is currently nearing the end of a UK tour of British choirs, getting back to his roots, and sharing his skills and experience before the launch of his first international album release.