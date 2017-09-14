Northampton leaders and managers graduate with flying colours

Staff from county businesses are celebrating their graduation from a series of professional courses run by Northampton College to help boost skills in the workplace.

The Chartered Institute of Professional Development (CIPD) and Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) courses have been run at the college’s Lower Mounts campus.

A graduation ceremony was held to honour all those who completed courses in subjects including HR and management & leadership.

Those graduating included Mike Davis, who has achieved ILM Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management, Emile Scott who completed an ILM L3 Certificate in Effective Management and Emily Chandler, who gained a CIPD Intermediate (L5) Diploma in HR Management.

Mara Ozolina achieved a CIPD Foundation Diploma in HR Practice and Alice Pomroy gained a CIPD Foundation Diploma.

Meanwhile Kelly Lytollis gained a special progress award having completed a CIPD Intermediate Diploma in HR management.

College principal Pat Brennan-Barrett, who attended the ceremony, said: “The students have worked extremely hard to gain these qualifications and will now take their learning back to the workplace where their new-found knowledge will be put into practice.”

Paul Beesley, Chairman of Northamptonshire Branch of CIPD, was on hand to congratulate the students upon receiving their awards.

For details of professional courses available visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk