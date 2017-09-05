Northampton landlord: 'Cabbie reversed into me when I confronted him for touting'

A Northampton landlord has warned pub-goers not to get into a hire taxi unless they have booked it first, after claiming a cabbie reversed at him when he confronted the man for "touting fares".

Darren Knagg who runs the Fiddlers in Wellingborough Road, took to Facebook on Saturday to issue the warning, following an unusual incident at his venue the night before.

He claims that on Friday night, while attending to a woman who had too much to drink outside the premises, a man in a silver people carrier pulled alongside before offering to take her home.

His car was labelled as a private hire taxi come to collect a fare, even though Mr Knagg was still on the phone to taxi company Bounds.

"He was trying to tout a fare saying I can do it much cheaper," said Mr Knagg about the taxi driver.

"When I challenged him on it he said he knew the woman."

However, Mr Knagg said the woman's friends told him they had never met the man.

Mr Knagg confronted the driver again.

"But then he just slammed it into reverse. He drove into me and drove off at speed," said the landlord, 41.

"It was lucky I Jumped out of the way just in time."

The taxi driver sped off along Palmerston Road, Mr Knagg claimed.

Northamptonshire Police attended the incident but took no further action.

Mr Knagg said: "These could be ex-taxi drivers using their old vehicles at the weekend - or they could just be unlicensed drivers.

"These drivers could be putting their customers at risk, they might not be insured.

"The worst case scenario is they could have even worse intentions."