Northampton jungle warfare officer travels to Brunei to train Household Cavalry

An Army officer from Northampton has deployed to the Brunei jungle to help soldiers from the famous Household Cavalry prepare for battle in the toughest conditions.

Lieutenant Rory Bowman-Shaw, from Northampton, who serves with The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, is attached to the daunting exercise as a Jungle Warfare instructor.

Picture: Army Media Communications

It is the 22-year-old’s job to ensure troops can survive and fight in difficult jungle conditions.

Household Cavalry soldiers are famous across the world for their regal role on parade at State Ceremonies as the Trusted Guardians of Her Majesty The Queen.

What is less well known is that the troops based at Combermere Barracks in Windsor could be sent at any time on military operations as highly-skilled reconnaissance soldiers.

For this reason, the cavalrymen are currently in the depths of the Brunei jungle Exercise Ulu Rajah on a mission to develop and test their tactics and techniques.

Lieutenant Bowman-Shaw said: “The enthusiasm of the guys to learn different tactics has been great, and the rates of progress reflect that enthusiasm.

“Working in the jungle is very arduous and it is easy to become overwhelmed.

“Great stress is placed on junior commanders and the Household Cavalry are standing up to that test really well.”

Explaining the purpose of the deployment Major Roly Spiller, Officer Commanding A Squadron of the Household Cavalry, said: “This is an unrivalled training opportunity for Household Cavalry soldiers.

“As the Trusted Guardians we are constantly striving to improve our skills, and the jungles of Brunei offer a perfect environment in which to develop personal skills and drills, teamwork and leadership at every level.

“The jungle demands the very best from every soldier, and we have been wonderfully supported in creating a richly varied package that tests and develops each aspect of soldiering to the full.

“We will undoubtedly return home better soldiers individually and collectively, ready to take on any challenge.”

