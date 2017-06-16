Northampton judge who worked 'tirelessly' for the armed forces to get gong

A retired judge from Northampton is set to be honoured by the Queen for his tireless work in support of the armed forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Blomfield, 75 and county chairman of the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, is set to be awarded the MBE in the Birthday Honours list.

His official nomination states that his 'incontrovertible arguments' were crucial to achieving a new cadet training facility at Yardley Chase, now acknowledged to be among the finest in the country.

"Through single-minded, determined and constant effort he has ensured that the civilian and civic communities of Northamptonshire understand the most effective means of supporting their Armed Forces community," the nomination continues.

Colonel Blomfield has also developed a close relationship with the University of Northampton and has organised a number of public events aimed at strengthening the understanding of the military ethos.

He is a member of the County Community Covenant Committee and has worked in a voluntary capacity as legal advisor for Military charity SSAFA.

His nomination concluded: "His tireless total commitment to voluntary work in support of reservists, cadets, veterans, their families and

"The wider community has been absolutely exceptional."