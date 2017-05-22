Northampton issues warning to other parents after son is assaulted by gang of youngsters

A Northampton mother is warning young people to be careful after her 13-year-old son was assaulted by a gang while on his way to a youth club.

She claims the group goaded their youngest member into grabbing her son by his hood and punching him in the face before they all surrounded him.

Abbie Waite's son, Ryan, 13, of Grange Park, Northampton, was walking with his friends to go to a youth club on Thursday (May 18) at around 7pm.

She said: "He was walking ahead of his friends and cut across Grange Park, coming out near the Co-Op on Wake Way.

"There was a group of about seven boys aged between 10 and 20 years old on the other side of the road. My son saw them pointing at him while talking to the youngest member, who looked about 10 years old."

"The 10-year-old, who Ryan described as a 'chubby red head', approached my son, grabbed him by his hood and punched him in the face. Then the rest of the group surrounded him.

"Ryan didn't retaliate because he knew they would just attack him as a group if he did. He just shouted for his mates. When they arrived, the group who attacked him left."

Abbie heard the story from her son and reported it to the police the next day.

She said: "Parents need to tell their children to be aware of what happened. My son is 13, but if they are using the younger boy to start the fights then they could pick on younger children too."

Abbie took to Facebook to spread the word about the attack.

"Ryan is okay after the incident. He doesn't want to go to the park much anymore," she said.

"If anyone else is affected by this group of boys, please tell the police."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We can confirm an incident took place near Grange Park on May 18.

"Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."