Northampton infertility expert continues to help others after death by donating organs

A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, who helped thousands of couples become parents over 30 years at NGH and CARE Fertility, has donated his organs after he passed away in December last year.

Roy Davies became a consultant at NGH in 1985 and immediately set up the Infertility Clinic, followed by Northants Fertility Service nearby in 1989.

Just 10 years later, the unit had seen well over a thousand babies born.

Having passed away 15 months ago, his legacy still lives on in Northampton as he had signed up to the organ donor register.

A Northampton General Hospital spokeswoman said: "Two people, one of whom had been on the waiting list for over a year, each received a kidney, and another two people had their sight restored overnight with cornea grafts.

"His heart valves are currently in storage awaiting a suitable match."

Roy Davies saw NHS patients at Northampton General but also used his expertise as a sessional consultant across the road at the CARE Fertility clinic.

Aside from his clinical work, he had been an expert witness in infertility since 1990.

Mr Davies was awarded a special recognition honour at the Health Education Awards in March 2016, nominated by trainee doctors for his inspiring work.

The spokeswoman said Roy's partner Linda and Roy's brother Alistair "both feel that despite their immense sadness, it is of great comfort to know that Roy is in some way continuing with his passion for making a difference to people's lives."