Northampton Indian restaurant reopens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

A refurbished Northampton curry house has relaunched with a grand opening.

Mumtaz Lounge, in Kettering Road, town centre, held a celebratory dinner on September 7 after re-opening with a new bar and dining area.

General manager Shahidul Islam Niton said: "We have made changes to the restaurant and made a substantial investment to make improvements to the building and decoration.



"Each dishes on our menu is full of flavour and we wanted to bring something new to Northampton and we believe we have."



Deputy mayor of Northampton Borough Council councillor Tony Ansell declared the restaurant open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



He said: "I am delighted to welcome this stunning new restaurant in the area. This is good news for the local economy and I hope this will also attract new jobs for the community too."