Northampton housing association tenant in court after lying about her extra homes

A Northampton council house tenant who was already renting a private home when she signed her tenancy will have to carry out a four-month community order.

On Monday, former tenant of 19 Kingsland Gardens, Ms Pedro-Ayandokun, was found guilty of two counts of false representation under Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

Ms Pedro-Ayandokun applied for a tenancy with Northampton Partnership Homes without declaring an existing tenancy in privately rented accommodation.

While renting the council home, she went on to sign a second tenancy agreement in another privately rented accommodation.

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court ordered the defendant to pay costs of £1000 and serve a four-month community order.

The property has now been recovered and re-let to social housing tenants.

Chief executive of Northampton Partnership Homes, Mike Kay, said: “I am extremely pleased with the outcome of this case.

"There is huge demand for social housing in Northampton and all of my team at are committed to making sure that the properties we manage go to those who need them most.

"The majority of our tenants have been provided with somewhere to live according to their genuine housing need, however we will not tolerate people who abuse the system.

"The outcome in court this week is a great example of our continued partnership working with the counter fraud team.”

If you think you may know someone who has committed tenancy fraud, contact NPH on 0300 330 7003 or e-mail reportfraud@northamptonshire.gov.uk.