Northampton housebuilders take on rust bucket roadtrip to help charity close to their hearts

Driving from Northampton to North Africa in four days in cars costing less than £500 is the latest challenge being tackled by fundraisers from Redrow.

Four teams from Northampton-based Redrow Homes (South Midlands) will take part in their ‘Rust Bucket Challenge’ in aid of their charity of the year, The Henry Allen Trust.

The charity is close to home for staff as marketing coordinator Mandy Howie’s daughter Chase got to know Henry when they were both being treated for cancer.

Both sadly lost their battle with cancer, Chase aged 18 and Henry just four.

Land manager Andrew Morgan said: “The idea of the Rust Bucket Challenge came from a department discussion about doing something fun, adventurous and challenging as a team building exercise.

“All of a sudden we had four teams interested, and so we thought it was a good opportunity to raise some money for our charity of the year The Henry Allen Trust at the same time - it’s such a worthy cause and with Redrow providing sponsorship to enable the event to take place we hope to raise at least £10,000.”

Redrow staff have previously raised £1,000 for the trust and donated packs of essentials to help ensure that children’s hospital stays are comfortable as possible.

Henry’s mum Dawn Allen said: “Everyone at Team Henry is absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as Redrow’s charity of the year.

“All their help truly makes a real difference to small charity supporting children and families battling childhood cancers.”

The teams will leave Northampton on October 13, travelling via Tours in France, Burgos and Malaga in Spain finishing in Tangiers, Morocco on October 17 - a journey of at least 1,600 miles.

To help the Redrow Rust-Bucketeers achieve their £10,000 target go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/redrowsm