Northampton hotel commended after scoring flurry of positive customer reviews

Over the past 12 months, a Northampton hotel has recorded more than 75 ratings with four stars or more from third party booking websites such as TripAdvisor and Hotels.com.

Cleanliness, friendly staff and a convenient location were all frequently mentioned in reviews about the overnight stay at The Campanile Hotel on Grange Park, reviews say.

Ashish Gupta, the general manager at the Campanile Hotel in Northampton, said: “Moments like these are why my team and I work in hospitality.

“It’s always motivating when guests leave positive reviews as a lot of work goes into ensuring that our customer service is what makes us stand out in a crowded market.

“The challenge for us now is to beat the number of positive reviews we’ve had this year, which will be a healthy challenge for us as people’s expectations of what they want from a hotel continue to rise as they search for a home-from-home experience.

“We feel we are set-up perfectly to deliver though – with friendly staff, a modern restaurant, high fibre speed wi-fi, electric car charging points and a pet-friendly policy, we’re confident of delivering further success.”

The venue also has six charging points for electric Tesla vehicles, which has helped to increase bookings.

To mark the occasion, Hotels.com has awarded the hotel with certification of the achievement, listing them as one of their “Loved by Guests” winners.