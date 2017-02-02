Northampton hospital thank you from sister the icing on the cake

A schoolgirl who wanted to say thank you to the hospital which looked after her baby brother has been busy in the kitchen raising money.

Evie Kendall chose Paddington Ward at Northampton General Hospital where her brother, Noah, was a patient.

The eight-year-old wanted to help the unit as staff looked after Noah, when he was poorly at just nine-weeks-old.

Evie made and sold 600 cupcakes raising £500 presented to ward staff, with Noah, now a healthy 16-months-old.

The donation will enable the ward to buy another training ‘baby’ used for by nursing staff.