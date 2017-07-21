Northampton Hope Centre tweets urgent appeal for mens' underwear

A Northampton homeless support charity has run out of pants.

The Northampton Hope Centre, in Bailiff Street, has made an appeal for donations of clean mens' underwear to give to its clients.

In a tweet sent out yesterday (July 21), the charity asked: "Calling all clothes shops. We need pants to give free to homeless men. We have none left. Please help"

CEO of the Northampton Hope Centre Robin Burgess said: "We give out pants more than anything else and we are always in need. If you would like to donate these, we would be very happy to take them."

The Northampton Hope Centre supports people with unstable housing, including rough sleepers and the homeless.

To get in touch with the centre, call 0845 5199371.