Northampton homeless housing unit fitted with suite of kitchen essentials by housebuilders

A homelessness charity in Northampton was donated a new suite of kitchen white goods for one of its housing units.

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey provided a fridge-freezer, cooker, microwave and washing machine for a property run by Northampton-based homelessness charity NAASH.

The charity, based in Oasis House in Campbell Street, provide sheltered accommodation for disadvantaged people as part of their "no second night out" scheme.

Charity director Theresa Kelly said: “We receive funds from the Government, but also rely greatly on local support.

“When it comes to repairs and renewals on our properties we sometimes struggle, and yet if we keep our houses up to a certain standard, then the aspirations of the people who live there will be high too. That’s why we’re very grateful for this valuable donation from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.”

The charity, which has been running for more than 25 years, needs an income of around £400,000 a year to provide 110 units of accommodation for homeless people across Northampton and the county of Northamptonshire.

Theresa said: “If people are prepared to engage with us, there shouldn’t be any homeless people in Northampton and the surrounding towns.

"We now have accommodation for couples and single people, and even for homeless people who have dogs.”

The charity has properties across Northampton town centre, ranging from being the support provider within Oasis House, a direct access hostel managed by a social landlord, to 14 town properties the charity manages for a private landlord.

Ideally their clients will work their way through the NAASH system, increasing in independence, until they move out to their own properties.

“That could take weeks or months or years,” says Theresa. “But it’s all about helping people feel safe and comfortable in our properties, and ultimately getting them back on their own feet.”

“Some of our clients will have their own problems on top of homelessness, including, for example substance abuse. We don’t judge, but we do insist that they manage their problems, and prove they can cope with their own home.”

Gareth Jacob, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, says: “As a responsible housebuilder we feel it is important to support the communities in which we build.

“NAASH is an amazing charity that provides priceless help for homeless people in Northampton and Northamptonshire. We are delighted to be supporting this important charity.”

