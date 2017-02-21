Northampton homeless charity receives cash boost following £1000 donation

Northampton Hope Centre has received a £1000 donation thanks to the nationwide coffee company, Jack’s Beans.

Last year, the firm pledged to donate 5p from every coffee sold across its 400 stores during the Christmas period to LocalGiving, an organisation that distributes funds to charities around the country.

More than 191,000 cups were purchased between November, 1 and December 31, raising a total of £10,000.



Jonathan Bunting, Managing Director of Jack’s Beans Coffee Company, said: “It is fantastic, not to mention humbling, to hear about the vital work being undertaken by the dedicated team at Northampton Hope Centre.

“Each day they provide services like hot food, clothing and workshops to those who truly need them. By providing practical support in this way, they are really helping to improve people’s health, confidence and well-being.

“I know that this donation will be put to good use, helping many people in the Northampton area to get ahead in their lives.”

The money was split between 10 of LocalGiving’s partner charities including Northampton Hope Centre, which provides hot meals, friendship and advice to homeless and vulnerable people.

The charity also runs a food bank to help members of the community who either cannot afford essential items or who are struggling to get out of the house due to ill health or bad weather.

Mr Bunting added: “In the run-up to Christmas we wanted to give homeless charities a boost, but rather than asking the public for donations, we decided to take the money from our coffee sales.

"Although 5p doesn’t sound huge, it added up to a substantial amount over just two months.”

