A Northampton home-visit support service has been criticised for slipping up at meeting appointments with patients on time.

Inspectors found Sevacare, based in St Giles Street, Northampton town centre, could not always meet their scheduled visits or inform their patients if they would be late.

Sevacare, which supports 140 people in Northampton, was graded "requires improvement" for the third inspection running, and a warning notice for lapses in recording medicine admin was issued.

However, the service's "kind and friendly" staff were praised for their "meaningful interactions" with people.

The report by the CQC, published last week, said: "People could not be assured their care would always be delivered at the agreed time.

"One patient said: 'They are sometimes a bit late if held up on a previous call. They don't always let me know if they're going to be late, occasionally they do, but they always get to me, never missed.'"

"Everyone we spoke to said that staff did not rush their visits and always stayed for the time required to meet all their needs."

The service was also caught without a registered manager in post, where a new manager had not been made aware to the CQC. Sevacare was criticised for a similar situation in an inspection two years ago.

Staff were praised for their manner with patients, who "looked forward" to seeing their carers.

However, Sevacare's management, complaints system and medicine records were found lacking.

The report reads: "The records in relation to medicine administration were not always completed accurately and failed to provide a clear account of medicines administered to people.

"One patient said: 'There wouldn't be any point properly complaining because when I have raised issues with the office in the past nothing has ever been put right. I have no confidence that they would take it any more seriously if I made an official complaint.'"

A warning notice to correct their medicine recording systems has been issued to Sevacare by the CQC.