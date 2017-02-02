Northampton High School renew their green credentials

Northampton High School has been been re-awarded a Green Flag Award, following a successful inspection.

The Eco Schools Green Flag Award, run by Keep Britain Tidy, comprises three levels of which the Green Flag is the highest awarded.

In 2014, the school first achieved the honour but it has to be renewed every two years in order to prove a sustained commitment to environmental principles.

James Earp, Head of Humanities, said: “This reflects the hard work by students, particularly the Eco Team, who have been proactive identifying areas to improve our environmental performance.”