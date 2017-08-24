Northampton heroin dealer had hundreds of pounds worth of crack stashed in his bottom when arrested, court hears

A Northampton drug dealer hid nearly 10 grams of crack-cocaine up his backside to keep it from police, a court heard.

Ezra Greig, 22, of Grange Road, Eastfield, was jailed at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 23) after pleading guilty to possessing and intending to supply heroin, crack and cannabis.

On his arrest, police carried out a strip search on Greig and held him in custody until he used the toilet. Through this, they found more than £800 worth of drugs.

When Greig was arrested in June, police officers believed he was concealing something up his bottom, which was later found to be 10 grams of crack.

But not satisfied with the find, officers gave Greig food and drink and held him in custody until he needed the toilet. During this stay at the cells, Greig threatened to "get my brethren to knock you [the officers] out".

In time, Greig passed a single wrap of cannabis, 10 more wraps of crack and seven grams of heroin.

His Honour Judge Marcus Tregilgas-Davey said: "Drugs ruin lives - very often, the lives of young people of your age. They destroy and apart families. That's why you need to go to prison today."

Greig was sentenced to four years in prison. The recovered drugs will be destroyed.