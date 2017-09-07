Northampton gymnasts’ funding boost

A Northampton gymnastics club has been handed a funding boost after receiving £750 from a housebuilder.

NCAAC Gymnastics was selected from hundreds of nominations for the Persimmon Homes Midlands Healthy Communities campaign.

Based at Rothersthorpe Trading Estate, NCAAC, is a not-for-profit club offering classes for pre-school children, recreational gymnasts and competition squads.

Established in 1863, it is believed to be the oldest gymnastics club in the country and currently has more than 500 members.

Tracey Hanmore, head coach for the club, said: “The Healthy Communities funding is a huge boost for the club. Some of our equipment is more than 15 years old and looking very tired. The children have worked very hard to raise funds, but the donation from Persimmon Homes will make a huge difference, allowing us to provide them with some new, larger, stronger apparatus to increase their gymnastic challenges.”

Visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity for potential funding.