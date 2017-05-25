Northampton GP surgery ranked 'good' by inspectors after making 'significant improvements'

Inspectors have upgraded a Northampton GP practice from 'requires improvement' to 'good' for providing safe care.

A report published by the Care Quality Commission said the Mounts Medical Centre, in Campbell Street, had 'significantly improved' since its last inspection in 2015 and has now been given the second-highest rating possible.

The new rating comes as Northampton General Hospital was awarded a 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission this week following an inspection in February.

In their last report, published in 2015, The Mounts Medical Centre was told to review their fire risk assessments, complete staff DBS checks and make it apparent how patients could complain or request translation services.

Inspectors in the latest report said: "These arrangements had significantly improved when we undertook a focused follow-up inspection on 27 March 2017. The practice is now rated as good for providing safe services."

Two other Northamptonshire surgeries, Brackley Medical Centre and The Saxon Spires Practice, were also both given a 'good' rating, up from 'requires improvement', in the latest inspections.