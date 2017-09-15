Northampton General Hospital reveals new £7,500 patient dementia garden

A garden at Northampton General Hospital has undergone a makeover as part of an ongoing Do It For Dementia campaign to make the environment as dementia-friendly as possible.

Formerly a grassy bank, the therapy garden now has raised flower beds, which means that patients can touch and smell the plants without having to bend if they have mobility limitations.

The garden before the revamp.

The cost of the £7,500 garden refurbishment was met by Michael Jones Jeweller, to cover the eight months of professional landscaping as well as maintenance costs for years ahead.

Tracy Keats, head of safe guarding and dementia at NGH said: "A garden like this aims to enhance the hospital stay for elderly, frail patients and hopefully encourages patients a sensory experience either by sight, touch or smell of the outdoors.

"For patients who are very active, the garden offers more space to stretch their legs and undertake simple gardening tasks, this, in turn, will reduce distress, agitation and will make a person feel calm and relaxed."

The garden, which includes garden furniture, flower beds, sensory touch panels and a wind chime, is designed to have year-long interest and attract birds.

Although accessible to all, the garden will be of particular benefit for Northampton General Hospital therapists, as part of their care for patients with dementia.