Northampton General Hospital 'overwhelmed' by messages of support following warts-and-all junior doctors documentary

Following a plucky Channel 4 documentary that saw film crews gain unparalleled access to Northampton General Hospital bosses have said they have been inundated with messages of support on social media.

Confessions of a Junior Doctor aired on Channel Four on Tuesday night and followed the plight of the hospital's 210 young medical professionals as they went about their working day.

Show producers claim the hospital bosses opened their doors to the film crews to show how the hospital – and the juniors they support – are working "against the odds" amid increasing pressures on the NHS.

Channel Four says that the documentary was shot over four months "at the height of the 2016 junior doctor crisis" and follows the lives of three young doctors at different stages in their career.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the messages of support following the first episode.

"The aim of the series was to portray the reality of being a junior doctor in today’s NHS. Holly, Sam and Emily’s stories have given an honest insight into the challenges and frustrations of their role but crucially it shows how much they want to do their job well and make a difference for their patients.

Junior Doctors

“The series portrays a hospital under immense pressure, and in that respect, we are representative of many hospitals across the UK and that’s reflected in the messages of support we had on social media.

“We’re very grateful to all those patients, families and staff who agreed to be filmed for the series.”

There are currently more than 60,000 junior doctors working in NHS hospitals across the country, with many as young as 23-years-old and many facing a working week of up to 75 hours.

Social media user, Natalie Olliffe said on Facebook: "My son was in the hospital when this was filmed, he experienced the most amazing care I could have ever asked for and every single member of staff on Paddington were incredible. I wish I had properly thanked them."

Dr Pollen

Lauren Goodridge saw her nan on TV who sadly passed away on March 17. She added: "The doctors and nurses that supported my nan were amazing right until the end, miss you nan.

"Hands up to all NHS staff who do amazing jobs. Praise where credit is due."

Gerry Ashpole watched the documentary. She said: "I can say when I was in this hospital last October and November I received wonderful care from the doctors and nurses.

A wonderful, huge thankyou for all you did to help me get home to my family you all work so very very hard and you deserve everything."