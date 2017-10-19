Northampton gamer's plan to bring 'togetherness' back to video gaming with modern arcade

A Northampton man is asking for £20,000 to set up the UK's first "premier" modern gaming arcade in the town.

James Walters, 34, from Wootton, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to open a community gaming centre brimming with Playstations, Xboxes and PCs.

James runs gaming events out of a function room in his local pub.

He hopes to bring the "togetherness" of a retro gaming arcade back to the 21st-century and help more people enjoy modern gaming without the expense.

James said: "Back when I was younger, getting together at your mates' house to play video games together was part of the fun. It's amazing that we have all this connectedness through the internet nowadays but people aren't together anymore.

"This is why I'm looking to open a brand new gaming centre in Northampton."

James plans to stock the unnamed "interactiveness centre" with a huge range of tech, from retro consoles to the latest releases, and use the space to hold tournaments, film nights and E-Sport events.

Members would join with monthly or annual passes or even pay by the hour.

James, who works as a driver and sets up gaming events in a function room at his local pub in Wootton, was hit with the idea when his wife, Lucy, was hospitalised with a rare heart condition last year.

He said: "She suffered three heart attacks. It became clear to me that life is short and if you have an idea, you have to go with it or just lose it."

Now, James has launched a funding campaign on Kickstarter to get his idea online, and is asking for £20,000 to set up the centre.

He said: "The video game market is huge, currently worth over £5billion in the UK market alone, and producing worldwide figures that surpass the £100billion mark.

"Some families don't have the means to go out and buy their children things like Xbox Ones or PlayStation 4s, so this would be a perfect opportunity to give something back."

James' campaign can be found on the Kickstarter website.