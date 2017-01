Northampton is the fourth most popular town for coach travellers, according to new research by National Express.

The town was featured in a top 10 list for passenger numbers in 2016. Milton Keynes came in first place.

The full list is as follows:

1. Milton Keynes

2. Cheltenham

3. Swindon

4. Northampton

5. Ringwood

6. Cirencester

7. Taunton

8. Fareham

9. Woking

10. Preston