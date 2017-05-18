Northampton former soldier preparing for 100-kilometre charity hike

A Northampton broadband engineer is swapping the information superhighway for the hills of Yorkshire – all for a good cause.

Damian Woolliscroft, who works for Openreach, is taking part in a gruelling 100-kilometre trek in aid of Blind Veterans Charity UK.

The former soldier will be joined on the trek by two Army colleagues, and has the backing of his wife Tricia and sons, James, aged 12 and Rhys, nine, who join him for short training walks.

The 43-year-old Damian, who served in the Army for seven years, said: “My day job involves working with the engineers rolling out superfast broadband around the UK.

“I can’t promise my trek will be superfast, but I’m determined to finish it as quickly as I can.

“My colleagues at Openreach and BT have been really supportive – here in the Midlands but also abroad - with donations coming in from as far afield as Singapore.”

Damian added: “It’s fairly flat where I live, so I’ve taken myself off to Derbyshire and South Yorkshire as part of my training.

“My family know it will be a tough challenge for me because I’ll be walking non-stop over 24 hours on June 17, but they’re very supportive.”

No stranger to supporting good causes whilst working for an animal welfare charity, Damian posed naked for their fundraising calendar.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Damian can do so via his charity website www.justgiving.com/fundraising/damianwoolliscroft

More information about the Blind Veterans Charity UK 100k Trek is available at www.blindveterans.org.uk/100k