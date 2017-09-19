Northampton former 'personal trainer' lived double life as violent 'pimp', trial hears

A "charming" former personal trainer in Northampton was a "Jekyll and Hyde" character who secretly urged women into prostitution, sexually abused them and threatened to post videos of them online if they resisted his demands, a trial has heard.

Winston Reid is alleged to have used various methods to exercise control over his victims.

The 55-year-old, described as a "pimp" in court, is accused of sexually assaulting one of his victims using a baseball bat.

Reid, who had no fixed abode at the time of his remand, was arrested in 2015 following an appeal on BBC One's Crimewatch after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against him. At the time the show claimed Reid was working as a fitness instructor.

He later pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault, eight counts of causing actual bodily harm and one count of blackmail, most of which was allegedly carried out while he lived in Northampton area.

Yesterday, he appeared at Northampton Crown Court to face the first day of his trial.

Outlining the case against him, prosecutor Jonathon Dee said: "This case involves a large number of sexual and violent allegations against Mr Reid.

"As you will see, Mr Reid was somewhat of a Jekyll and Hyde character. He is a very intelligent and charming man.

"He is also cold, manipulative and somewhat ruthless."

The charges against Reid relate to complaints made by two women.

One woman alleges she was raped and beaten by Reid, who then made her work as a prostitute.

The second woman claims she was also sexually and physically assaulted. The prosecution case will also involve testimony by a third woman who came forward as part of the investigation, but whose claims are not being pursued as separate charges.

Judge Roger Tegilgas-Davey adjourned the case until Wednesday.

Reid, who also went by name of 'Tony' and Malik Al Shabazz, was remanded in custody.

The trial continues.