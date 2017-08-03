Northampton First World War hero's memorial granted Grade II listing protection

A Northampton monument to one of Northampton's Great War heroes has been declared a protected site.

The memorial to Edgar Mobbs in the Garden of Remembrance, in Kettering Road, is now Grade II as part of Historic England's commemorations of the Battle of Passchendaele.

The former captain of the Saints was killed in World War One while attempting to destroy a German machine gun on the first day of the Third Battle of Ypres.

Councillor Tim Hadland, cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and planning at Northampton Borough Council, said: “We are thrilled that Historic England and the Secretary of State recognise the significance not only of the memorial itself but also the immense bravery and leadership that Edgar Mobbs showed 100 years ago.

“We remember him with pride, and listed status will help ensure that future generations never forget the sacrifice that was made.”

Lieutenant Colonel Edgar Mobbs fought at the Battles of Loos, Somme, Arras and Messines and was killed in action on 31 July, the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele.

The memorial to Edgar Mobbs is among those added to the List of Buildings of Special Architectural or Historic Interest by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Karen Bradley.

It joins the Northampton County War Memorial which has also recently been added to the list at Grade II.

The Third Battle of Ypres commenced on July 31, 1917, and lasted for 103 days resulting in the loss of 300,000 Allied and 250,000 German lives.

Roger Bowdler, director of listing at Historic England, said: “Passchendaele was a truly grim affair, waged over three muddy, bloody months. It succeeded in wearing down the Germans and taking pressure off the French, but at a high cost in lives. These newly listed and upgraded memorials are just some of the tributes to the losses of so many."