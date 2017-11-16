Northampton firms’ sterling effort supporting our Armed Forces

County employers, who have been supportive of staff who previously served in the Armed Forces, have been recognised for their actions.

A trio of Northamptonshire-based organisations have been recognised for the support they have given to members of their teams.

Travis Perkins plc, Metcalf Commercial Decorators Ltd and Goodwill Solutions CIC each received a Silver Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Award for the continued support they have shown to the Armed Forces community.

In order to achieve the Silver Award employers sign the Armed Forces Covenant and show flexibility towards the annual commitments of employees who are in the reserves.

They also need to support the employment of cadet instructors, Armed Forces veterans (including wounded, injured and sick) and military spouses/partners.

John Wilson, the Ministry of Defence’s Regional Employer Engagement Director, said: “Employing members of the Armed Forces community is beneficial to employers as they can often use the specialist skills and training individuals have gained through the Armed Forces in their workplace.

“Skills such as teamwork, problem-solving and having the experience of leading a team can be transferred into any civilian organisation.

“The Silver Awards event was a huge success with many of the employers commenting on the value of networking with other businesses who also employ current or former Service personnel.”

Mike Britton, Group Managing Director from Goodwill Solutions Group CIC in Northampton, added: “At Goodwill Solutions CIC, we understand that adjustment is needed during the move from military service to civilian life, so we provide employment and routes to employment for former services personnel and their family members.”

Carol Kavanagh, Group HR Director at Travis Perkins plc, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been awarded ERS Silver.”