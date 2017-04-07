Northampton firm set to take on Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for air ambulance

A recruitment firm in Northampton is on course to complete a charity event this weekend to raise money for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire air ambulance.

Employees of Alliance Recruitment in Moulton Park Industrial Estate will attempt to climb Ben Nevis, Scaffell Pike and Snowdon to raise £1700, which is the cost of one life-saving mission.

Marcus and Andrew

Technical engineer consultant, Andrew Sullivan, 27 of Kingsthorpe is taking part with his director, Marcus and two other colleagues. He was supposed to complete the challenge in January, but due to a serious car crash, in October he had to reschedule.

Andrew said: "The reasoning behind us doing this was that unfortunately five years ago, Marcus’ late wife and partner in the business Michelle, was involved in a serious car accident and it was the air ambulance that attended and tried their best to save her.

"Unfortunately, Michelle died from her injuries, but the air ambulance was a cause that was close to his heart. Marcus felt that as a business who rely on local business to survive, that we should focus on trying to give back to the local community.

"He chose the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, and as I am a keen mountaineer, I suggested attempting the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money."

The foursome is hoping to finish the challenge within 48-hours.

To donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alliance-recruitment?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ExactTarget&utm_campaign=20170406_96877