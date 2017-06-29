Northampton firm’s Ride 4 Hope to raise £40,000 for Hope Centre

A record number of cyclists have signed-up for the annual sponsored bike ride organised by a Northampton-based pastry firm.

More than 50 riders will set off on the Ride 4 Hope run by Pidy UK ,whose UK offices are in the Brackmills Industrial Estate.

The team will make the long journey from Northampton to Ypres, in Belgium, which starts today (Thurs) in aid of Northampton charity The Hope Centre.

The three day event, due to be completed on Saturday, will see the group of riders set off from Northampton, the home of Pidy UK, following a countryside route, across the channel and through northern France, to the final destination of Ypres in Belgium - finishing under the iconic Menin Gate memorial.

Having raised an outstanding total of £24,000 for The Hope Centre charity last year, the group are targeting a huge £40,000 total in 2017.

Set up over 45 years ago, The Hope Centre is a Northampton based charity, working to relieve poverty and tackle the causes of homelessness in the town.

Robert Whittle, General Manager of Pidy UK said: “Following the success of last year’s event, we’ve been planning the biggest ride yet.

“With 50 riders covering over 225 miles each, across three countries, in just three days, we’re hoping to raise a staggering £40,000 to support their exceptional work.

Each of the riders is asked for £300 towards accommodation and food during the trip and a pledge to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship for The Hope Centre charity.