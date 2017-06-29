Northampton fashion students rewarded for inspirational designs

Three fashion design graduates from the University of Northampton scooped awards at a regional ceremony.

Bethany Martin was awarded the fashion trophy, Loren Buckingham won for footwear and accessories, and Mollie Crabtree led the way with 28 per cent of public votes (2,038 for her in total) to win the People’s Choice trophy at the Fashanne Awards in Nottingham.

Bethany’s athletic men and womenswear’s fashions were inspired by an article on the Afghan women’s cycling team in National Geographic magazine.

Honey-producing insects inspired Loren’s leather footwear and accessories collection which was based on the behaviour of bees especially Colony Collapse Disorder.

Mollie’s designs, to represent how fragile life can be, focused on the breaking down of garments, such as a shirt dress with half a waistcoat.

These latest sartorial successes follow hot on the high heels of Graduate Fashion Week, in which Northampton students dazzled the catwalk with designs inspired by grime music, mental health issues and geometry.

Julie King, Head of Fashion at University of Northampton, congratulated Mollie.

She said: “This is the second year in a row one of our students from Northampton has won an award and we are incredibly proud of the students’ achievements in the face of very strong competition.”

The University is celebrating a further success with fashion student, Mesoni Lindsay, proving her flair for futuristic design by scooping first prize in the ‘Project 20/20… and Beyond Young Design Awards’ - a national competition focused on the professional clothing industry to imagine the future of professional clothing in the Year 3,000.

The second year student, was one of six semi-finalists from a number of universities and college across the UK, including Lucy Moulton and Bryony Rodda from Northampton.

Fashanne Fashion Awards are for 3rd year fashion students from the East Midlands.