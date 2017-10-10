Northampton family want to raise awareness of disease after young mum had heart attack in pub car park

A 28-year-old Northampton mum-of-three was operated on for five hours as a result of a rare heart disease, two weeks after giving birth.

Robyn Cartwright, 28, of Kingsley gave birth to her third baby girl, Rosie back in April before going to watch a gig, two weeks later, at her local pub.

At the time Robyn did not know that she was suffering from a rare heart condition - spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) - and was rushed to A&E after having a heart attack in the pub car park.

Robyn said: "The pain felt like at first I was very hot and then a sharp pain in the top of my arm, as if an elephant was on my chest that made me struggle to breath.

"The pain then consumed my arm and left side of my chest then the pain went to numbness."

Robyn's partner raced her to Northampton General Hospital while she was slipping in and out of consciousness in the car.

As the pair got to A&E, Robyn collapsed and was taken to resuscitation.

After 40 mins, a doctor told Robyn's mum and partner to prepare for the worst and said her family should make their final goodbyes.

Robyn's partner, Paul Bone said: "Within moments the family room was filled with all our closest relatives.

"Me and her mother were taken through and she was hooked up to a Lucas CPR machine, cold to the touch.

"Her mother began shouting to her and we both spoke in her ear and, moments later, thanks to all the staff at A&E, after more than one hour of fighting to get her back her heart started working again."



Robyn was rushed to Kettering General Hospital and after five hours under the knife, she had six stents installed.



One year on, Robyn's partner, Paul Bone and sister-in-law, Loren Keighly are set to run the Milton Keynes Marathon on May, 7 2018 in a bid to fundraise for BeatSCAD, a charity that supports those affected by SCAD - a rare heart condition - which mainly affects young women, including mums after their babies are born.

To donate, click: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-bone1?utm_source=Facebook

For more information, visit: https://beatscad.org.uk/

