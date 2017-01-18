Northampton events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day this month

Northampton Borough Council has announced two public events to take place this month to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

A short ceremony will take place at midday on Friday 27 in the Guildhall Courtyard, while a larger community event will be held on the evening of Thursday 26 January.

The theme for this year is ‘how can life go on’ and local schools and community groups are set to deliver a series of readings and performances.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn said: "Holocaust Memorial Day requires us to reflect on some incredibly hard questions about prejudice, persecution and suffering. It’s a gruelling subject but an important one that we should not shy away from discussing.

The evening event, which will take place in the Great Hall of the Guildhall, is open for everyone to attend and will begin at 6.30pm with a welcome from the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Christopher Malpas.

This will be followed by an introduction from Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of Northampton Borough Council.

“In Northampton, we come together to honour the survivors, remember the dead, and ensure that fewer people have to endure such atrocities in the future. I hope that people of all ages and backgrounds will join us at both events to commemorate the day,” councillor Jonathan Nunn adds.

The programme will include music and poetry readings as well as memorial prayers, a two minute silence.

The Northampton Hebrew Association will also be on hand and will lead the blowing of the Shofar.