Northampton estate's slide removed over health and safety concerns

A Northampton woman is calling on a housing association to replace her estate's slide, which has been dug up following a routine health and safety assessment.

Rebecca Wipperman of Mill Pond Drive, Upton lives in a gated community with her three children - one of whom is autistic - as she believes it is a safe environment for them to play in.

Play area slide removed for fears it could become unsafe following damages, says housing association

The mum-of-three told the Chronicle & Echo that residents were not given prior warning before the demolition.

She said: “There is probably about 60 flats and housing on our block, I pay £40 a month service charge for our area, that’s a lot of money over all those houses and flats per month and in a year and yet they do not upkeep the area.

“I never heard anything from the housing association, I woke up to find that workmen were taking it down with a sledgehammer. It took three pieces of heavy-duty equipment to get it out, it’s devalued my house.

Mrs Wipperman has young children who play on the slide throughout the summer with their cousins.

“A lot of gardens are tiny in Upton," shed said, "so that’s why we bought this house - the children are devastated. What right have they got to remove it when we pay to maintain it?

“We have lived here for eight years and my son’s autistic, it was safe for him to play out there."

A spokesman for Metropolitan housing association said: “During a recent routine health and safety assessment of the play area, it was identified that damage had been caused to the foundations of the slide.

"It was concluded that the slide could eventually become unsafe over time, so we acted promptly to eliminate this risk by removing it – and we are currently looking into replacement options. In the meantime, residents can continue to use the rest of the play area.”