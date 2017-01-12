Northampton employees raise a rock solid amount for mental health charity

A Northampton-based company have completed a year-long fundraising campaign raising over £2,000 for a mental health charity.

Novacroft, an organisation specialising in smart technology solutions chose to support Workbridge as its charity of the year for 2016.

Staff raised £2,072.82 and contributed eleven days of time to the local mental health charity, part of the larger St Andrew’s Healthcare.

In October ten Novacroft employees took part in the Rocksolid Race running over 10k and 15k courses.

Workbridge offers a vocational pathway for people with mental health needs, learning disabilities or brain injuries.

Funds will be handed over to Workbridge later this year.