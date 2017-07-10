Northampton drug den that left neighbours afraid to leave their homes is shut down

A drug dealers' den full of blade weapons in Northampton has been boarded up by police after a series of complaints from neighbours.

Officers sealed off 23 St John's House in St Andrew's Street, Spring Boroughs, on Friday, using powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

The exterior of the property in Spring Boroughs.

"Northampton magistrates imposed the order following repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity over the past few months," a police spokeswoman said.

"The premises will now be closed for three months prohibiting the tenant or any visitors from entering the address."

PC Lee Stevens, from the central neighbourhood policing team, said “This was a case whereby the tenant was allowing an extreme number of visitors to visit her address at all times of day and night believed to be involved in the use of drugs.

"Residents complained of these visitors loitering on the stairs smoking and using drugs and using the lift as a toilet.

Mobile phones recovered from the address.

“Residents were intimidated and afraid to leave the block alone for fear of who or what they would find in the stairwells or lifts.

“Due to some proactive work with other agencies including Northampton Partnership homes, this matter has been successfully resolved allowing residents to feel safe in their homes again.”

Pictured are weapons and mobile phones recovered from the address, which is now closed.