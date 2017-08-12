Northampton drug dealer threw 'golf ball' of class-A drugs out window as police watched, court hears

A man who tried to flush away a "golf-ball sized" package of heroin and crack down the toilet as police broke down his front door has been jailed.

Mahamud Said, 26, of no fixed abode, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 11) after earlier pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class-A drugs.

The court heard how when police officers came to arrest Said they began to hear flushing coming from the bathroom.

His Honour Recorder Andrew Easteal, who presided over the sentencing, said: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious drugs trafficking offence. When the police entered your flat, they found a great deal of evidence."

On July 10, police officers executed a search warrant at a flat in Bedford Mansions, in Derngate, Northampton town centre.

They heard a toilet flushing inside the flat, before seeing a hand stick out of the bathroom window and drop a small package.

Inside, the officers found Said locked in the bathroom, who "eventually" handed himself over.

Police found several wet bits of cling film floating in the toilet and £300 in the medicine cabinet. The package thrown out the window, which officers believe Said had been unable to flush, was a "golf-ball sized" parcel containing seven wraps of heroin and 14 wraps of crack cocaine.

Prosecuting barrister Roxanne Aisthorpe said Said had become homeless and had fallen into selling drugs to fund his own habits.

In sentencing, Recorder Easteal said: "The very fact that you have been involved with drugs yourself does not give you a license to become involved with selling it. That is very a tragic cycle in our society."

Said was jailed to two years and four months in prison.