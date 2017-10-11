Northampton drug dealer's former partner fined after he bought her a £6k Lexus

The former partner of a drug dealer who carried out a major cocaine operation in Northamptonshire has been fined after accepting a new Lexus bought with the ill-gotten gains.

Shaun Davis, formerly of Woodpecker Drive, Billing Aquadrome was one of three men to be sentenced for his part in a major class A drug conspiracy in January.

But yesterday, the 43-year-old's former partner Joanna Potter, appeared in front of a judge after admitting possessing criminal property.

Prosecutor Ben Isaacs, said: that, in September 2012 having been in a relationship with Davis, the two went to an address to buy a car with money gained from the sale of drugs.

"Mr Davis provided £6,000 in cash to the seller," said the prosecutor.

"The vehicle was bought for Miss Potter. She suspected that money represented the proceeds of Mr Davis' drug dealing."

However, judge Adrienne Lucking QC accepted that the offence was at the lower end of the sentencing scale.

She said: "You became involved with someone who was quite simply a criminal with significant and substantial standing.

"But by your basis of plea, I accepted that you were subjugated by what he wanted to do."

The judge imposed just a £700 fine on Potter.

Defending, Sam Skinner, said Potter only suspected the car was bought with ill-gotten gains and did not know for sure.

He also said the defendant had broken off the relationship with Davis some time ago and was about to marry.

"Joanna Potter had little awareness of Mr Davis' criminal activity," added Mr Skinner.

"He was not advertising that he was a drug dealer as few do."